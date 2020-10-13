Navajo Helitack assigned to New Mexico, Oregon fires during busy fire season
OREGON — The Navajo Exclusive Helicopter (N7HE) and module have been busy since late August, being assigned to the Medio fire on the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico and currently, the unit is assigned to the Riverside and Beachie Creek fires in Oregon.
Lidiana Soto with the Santa Fe Helitack, was assigned to the module during the Medio Fire and was certified as a helicopter crew member while working with the module. The BIA Wildland Fire Management - Navajo Region said this is an example of interagency successional planning, where an interagency partner gained valuable helitack experience and completed a task book for helicopter crew member.
