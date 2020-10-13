Hopi Law Enforcement Services: 760 calls for service in September
Hopi Law Enforcement Services (HLES) provides this report as a service to the citizens of the Hopi Reservation.
HLES reserves the right to restrict the release of certain reports, which may not be available or are currently under investigation.
During the month of September, HLES received a total of 760 calls for service. These include:
Accidents = 14
Information = 21
Agency Assist = 13
Juvenile Problem = 3
Alcohol Offenses = 108
Medical Calls = 57
Animal Calls = 109
Noise Disturbance = 8
Assault = 16
Property Damage/Vandalism = 13
Attempt to Locate/Missing Persons = 13
Sex Offenses = 3
Breaking & Entering = 9
Shooting = 1
Child Abuse/Neglect = 10
Suspicious Person/Circumstances = 18
Civil Disputes/Citizens Assist = 31
Suicide/Suicide Attempt = 2
Court Order/Process = 3
Traffic Offenses = 39
Disorderly Conduct = 26
Theft/Fraud = 9
Drugs = 2
Wanted Person = 2
Fight/DV = 27
Weapons Offense = 3
Fire/Controlled Burns = 20
Harassment = 11
Welfare/Property Checks = 169
Drug arrests: 7
Drugs seized: 2.12 total grams
Marijuana 0.27 total grams, Meth 761 total ounces
Firearms seized: 2
Total arrests for September: 51
The Hopi Law Enforcement Services can be reached at (928) 734-7340 for emergency and calls for service. For HLES Administration, Records requests or non-emergencies call (928) 734-7344.
