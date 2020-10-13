OFFERS
Fri, Oct. 16
FBI on Navajo Nation looking to solve homicides

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information on a double homicide of two brothers murdered near Sawmill, Arizona, March 21. (Photo/FBI)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 13, 2020 4:39 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI is back on the Navajo Nation pursuing investigative leads and gathering more information as they try to solve a double homicide case.

The bodies of 39-year-old Matthew Reagan and his 29-year-old brother Philip Reagan were found on March 21 in the Arizona community of Sawmill.

FBI officials said the two Ohio men were traveling to California and were passing through Sawmill at the time of their deaths.

They said it appears the brothers’ car became stuck and they may have been walking for help when they were killed.

Authorities have ruled both deaths a homicide and the FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

FBI officials say the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations and the Apache County Sheriff’s Office is helping in the search for more information in the double homicide case.

“We are confident someone knows who is responsible for the murders of Matthew and Philip Reagan,” Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office, said in a statement Oct. 7. “No matter how much time has passed, we will continue to aggressively pursue this investigation.”

