Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Oct. 16
Weather  74.0 weather icon
Man dies in Escalante Arm of Lake Powell

Lake Powell is located in northern Arizona. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: October 13, 2020 4:29 p.m.

PAGE, Ariz. – At 9 a.m. Oct. 8, dispatchers at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area received a report that a man had fallen from Willow Gulch in the Escalante Arm of Lake Powell.

According to the National Park Service, a nearby vessel witnessed the man’s fall and attempted to render aid. However, a medical professional on board the vessel pronounced the man dead on recovery. The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s office worked together to retrieve the deceased person and move him to Salt Lake City where his death will be investigated.

The man’s identification is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The National Park Service reminds visitors to be cautious when recreating in national parks. This is the thirteenth fatality at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area this year.

