Daytime lane restrictions planned on US 160 near Tuba City Oct. 8
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead for weekday travel delays on US 160 near Tuba City while intermittent lane closures are in place for pavement maintenance.
The work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
ADOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:
• US 160 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating east- and westbound travel between milepost 322 and 331.
Flaggers and a pilot car will stop and guide motorists through the work zone.
Drivers should be prepared for intermittent stops and travel delays.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
