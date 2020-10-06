OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Oct. 07
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Voter registration deadline extended to Oct. 23

By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services
Originally Published: October 6, 2020 4:40 p.m.

PHOENIX – Arizonans will be given another two and a half weeks to sign up to vote in the upcoming election.

In a ruling late Oct. 5, U.S. District Court Judge Steven Logan said the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travel and gathering imposed by Gov. Doug Ducey made it difficult for some groups to fulfill their goals of getting more people to register to vote. For this year, Logan said the Oct. 5 deadline will not apply.

Instead, he is directing the state's 15 county recorders to accept all voter registration applications received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs will not appeal the decision.

"We need to give the voters clarity,'' said aide Murphy Hebert. "We don't want to prolong this.''

But Kory Langhofer, a representative of the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee has filed a notice of appeal.

Logan had given them permission to intercede in the case.

He contends that Mi Familia Vota and the Arizona Coalition for Change waited too long – until Sept. 29 – before filing suit. That is based on Supreme Court precedents, going back more than a decade, which frown on making changes in the process so close to an election.

Langhofer also argues that challengers have known for months that the pandemic and the Ducey-imposed restrictions had cut into their ability to sign up new voters. That delay alone, he said, is reason to toss the case.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Voter registration deadline for general election Oct. 10
Mail-in ballots from reservations under fire as election nears
Court voids state ‘ballot harvesting’ ban, out-of-precinct voting rule
Bennett vows to push for voter proof of citizenship, despite court ruling
Presidential Preference Primary Election scheduled
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event