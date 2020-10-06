Northeastern Region Athletics: Reservation schools to play all athletic seasons in spring 2021

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Hopi Jr./Sr. High School Facebook page confirmed the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Executive Board approved a proposal from the 17 Northeastern Arizona Schools for the schools to compete against one another in all sports throughout the spring semester.

Sports would begin in January with basketball and wrestling practice and competitions to take place January to February. Football, volleyball and cross country from February to April and baseball, softball and track and field from April to June.

As of August 2020, with the cancellations of fall athletics and activities, an on-going collaboration began amongst the Northeastern Reservation Schools from lA, 2A and 3A Conferences.

“Please keep in mind that several other factors must occur before athletics can resume during the spring semester,” read the Hopi announcement. “They include in-person instruction, tribal and governing board approval for each school, the development of safety protocols, etc. For those items to happen, it will take community-wide efforts in following safety guidelines, executive orders and all precautions.”

The Northeastern Region consists of the following schools, which have been part of the planning process: Alchesay, Chinle, Ganado, Greyhills, Hopi, Many Farms, Monument Valley, Page, Pinon, Red Mesa, Red Valley-Cove, Rock Point, Shonto, St. Michael Indian School, Tuba City, Valley Sanders and Window Rock.