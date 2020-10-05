Today is the last day to register to vote

Want to have a say in this year’s elections?

Today is the final day to register to vote or update voter registration information.

Residents of Arizona have until midnight tonight, Oct. 5.

Want to check your information?

Go to the Arizona Secretary of State website and enter driver’s license and information to see if you are registered. If you don’t have a driver’s license, find a list of other proofs of citizenship on the Secretary of State’s website: https://azsos.gov/elections

How do I register?

Got to Service Arizona, part of the portal for the Motor Vehicle Division and enter the information requested. Visit: https://servicearizona.com/

By mail, print an online form and mail it to your county recorder's office. This application needs to be postmarked by Oct. 5. For a form visit: https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/20200417_AZ_Voter_Registration_Form_Printable_0.pdf

Or register in person at: Coconino County Recorder, 110 East Cherry Avenue, Flagstaff, Arizona 86001

(928) 679-7860

Who can vote?

United States citizens

Residents of Arizona and the county listed on your registration

Those 18 years of age or older on or before the day of the next regular General Election

You cannot register to vote in Arizona if:

You have been convicted of a felony and have not yet had your civil rights restored*

You have been adjudicated incapacitated by a court of law.

*Note: For a first-time felony conviction, civil rights are automatically restored upon completion of a person's sentence and payment of any fines and restitution.