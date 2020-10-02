Trump cancels rally stop in Flagstaff after coronavirus diagnosis
PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday canceled two rallies planned for next week in Arizona after contracting COVID-19.
A day after announcing the rallies Monday and Tuesday in Tucson and Flagstaff, Trump's campaign said all scheduled events will be postponed or switched to digital appearances.
Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have scheduled their first trip to Arizona on Thursday, though the campaign has not said where in the state they'll appear or what sort of event they'll hold.
Biden's doctor said Friday he tested negative for COVID-19. The former vice president traveled to Michigan but his schedule there was pared back and it wasn't clear whether Trump's diagnosis would alter Biden's travel plans going forward.
Biden did not campaign in Arizona ahead of the Democratic primary in March, which he won comfortably amid the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. A Democratic primary debate between Biden and Bernie Sanders was moved from Phoenix to a television studio in Washington.
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have campaigned extensively in Arizona as they looks to keep a longtime Republican stronghold in their column.
