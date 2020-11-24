Winter season descends on Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

PAGE, Ariz. — Visitors to Lees Ferry and Lake Powell are advised annual winter season changes in operations are occurring. The following buildings and water dependent amenities will be closed for winterization in the following order:

The pumpout station at the Stateline Launch Ramp is closed for the season. The closest alternative is located at the Wahweap Marina’s main ramp.



Due to the early onset of freezing temperatures, the following facilities will be closed effective immediately:



Halls Crossing, Hite and Bullfrog, Wahweap District and Antelope Point fish cleaning stations

Bullfrog – Stanton Creek microflush toilets

Any outside drinking fountains that could be damaged due to freezing temperatures

The following facilities closed for the season on Nov. 15:



The Lees Ferry Campground’s Recreational Vehicle (RV) pumpout and flushing water for the RV dump. The campground remains open (no reservations, first come first served).



Restrooms at Wahweap’s Swim Beach and Picnic Grounds. (Public restrooms are available at the Wahweap Campground’s Store.)



The following facilities will close for the season on Nov. 25:



Halls Crossing boat pumpout

Bullfrog boat pumpout will resume winter hours, there will be no potable or non-potable water available at the pumpout for the winter season. Anyone wishing to use the pumpout when it is not turned on can call dispatch to request assistance. The phone number is posted on the winter hours signage.

The following facilities will close for the season on Dec. 1:

At the Lone Rock Beach Primitive Campground (BPC), the main restrooms with flush toilets will close. Microflush toilets are available for campers to use, scattered throughout the area. Campers are reminded that it is prohibited to bury waste on the beach. (The microflush toilets and campground are open year-round at Lone Rock BPC.)



The Dangling Rope Marina and all facilities will close for the season. Boaters are advised to plan ahead, as no boat fuel will be available between the Wahweap Marina downlake and the Halls Crossing/Bullfrog Marinas uplake during this seasonal closure.

The Stateline Launch Ramp and public restroom.



The Castle Rock Cut becomes unnavigable at lake elevation between 3586 and 3584. At the current rate the lake level is dropping, it is expected the buoys will be pulled the first week of December, unless the lake hits those water elevations earlier.



Information provided by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.