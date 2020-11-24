OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Fri, Nov. 27
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Ruffling feathers: Yellowstone bans chicken cookers

Yellowstone National Park has approximately half of the world's geysers and most of them, including Old Faithful, are located in the Upper Geyser Basin. (Photo/NPS/Neal Herbert)

Yellowstone National Park has approximately half of the world's geysers and most of them, including Old Faithful, are located in the Upper Geyser Basin. (Photo/NPS/Neal Herbert)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 24, 2020 12:46 p.m.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — Cooking chickens in a Yellowstone hot spring landed three people in hot water.

A park ranger heard that a group with cooking pots were hiking toward the park’s Shoshone Geyser Basin. The ranger found two whole chickens in a burlap sack in a hot spring. A cooking pot was nearby, Yellowstone spokeswoman Linda Veress said.

“Make dinner,” said defendant Eric Roberts, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, when asked what the group was up to in the Yellowstone backcountry.

As for whose idea it was: “It was kind of a joint thing,” Roberts explained.

Roberts and Dallas Roberts, of West Valley City, Utah, were ordered to serve two days in jail and pay $540 in fines and fees for the Aug. 7, incident, according to court documents.

Eric Romriell, of Idaho Falls, paid $1,250 in fines and fees. All three are banned from Yellowstone while serving two years of unsupervised probation.

Dallas Roberts didn’t have a working listed number and Romriell didn’t immediately return a message Nov. 12 at his ophthalmology clinic.

Getting too close to and messing around with Yellowstone’s hot springs are no-nos and can be dangerous but violations aren’t unusual.

A Dutch man was ordered to pay $3,000 for allegedly crashing a drone into the park’s famous Grand Prismatic Spring in 2014.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas