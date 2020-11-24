Nation reports peak high of 383 new COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 383 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, an all-time high for the vast reservation.

Tribal health officials announced Nov. 22 the latest daily figure of new cases as well as five more coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of known cases now stands at 15,039, including 42 delayed reported cases.

The death toll for the Navajo Nation is now up to 631.

Tribal health officials said 147,793 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 8,131 have recovered.

“Today, we have 383 new COVID-19 cases here on the Navajo Nation," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez. "We have community spread and uncontrollable spread is most of our communities and the numbers are even higher off the Navajo Nation. So please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask if you have to shop for essential items, practice social distancing, do not hold or attend in-person gatherings, and wash your hands often.

Nez said the Nation has to recommit to fighting COVID-19 and tell loved ones to take this virus seriously.

"The next month or two will be very tough, but we will eventually overcome this pandemic,: Nez said. "With the Thanksgiving Day holiday upon us, we have to do what is best for our families and that’s to celebrate with only those that live within our own household. Please do not invite family members from other households and please do not have any in-person guests and that is for your own safety and health."

The Navajo Nation is currently under a three-week stay-at-home order. Only essential workers are allowed to come and go. Others are permitted to travel in cases of emergency or for essentials.

President Jonathan Nez is urging households not to have anyone over during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The coronavirus has affected 29 communities throughout the reservation, which spans more than 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) in parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President contributed to this report.