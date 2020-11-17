OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Nov. 17
Online program to highlight past showcases, new films

Originally Published: November 17, 2020 8 a.m.

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian celebrates the 20th year of presenting Native Cinema Showcase with an online program streaming Nov. 18–27.

An annual celebration of Native film, this year’s program features a combination of new works, fan favorite classics and conversations with filmmakers. The program includes a total of 64 films (nine features and 55 shorts) representing 49 Native nations in 12 different countries: United States, Canada, New Zealand, Mexico, Guatemala, Finland, Ecuador, Norway, Peru, Argentina, Australia and Belize.

Genres include documentaries, music videos, kid-friendly shorts, films in Indigenous languages and more. With the exception of three films — Blood Quantum and Angry Inuk, which are restricted to the United States, and nîpawistamâsowin: WE WILL STAND UP, restricted to North America—the films will be available to watch worldwide. Most films will be available on demand for five days.

More information or to view the films is available at https://nmai.brand.live/c/nativecinemashowcase.

