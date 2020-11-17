Nizhoni Ward named Miss Teen Globe
Nizhoni Ward won the title Miss Teen Globe United States Oct. 24. She represented the state of Illinois in the virtual pageant. Ward was judged in four categories: Interview, personal expression, fashion swimwear and evening gown. Because of COVID-19, the competition was held virtually. Nizhoni is 15 years old and a sophomore at Homewood Flossmoor High School. She was born in Tuba City but currently lives in Homewood, Illinois. She is Zuni Edgewater born for Caucasian. Her maternal grandfather is Start of the Red Streak People Clan and paternal grandfather is Choctaw. Miss Globe United States & Miss Teen Globe United States are yearly pageant-style modeling competitions. A departure from the traditional beauty queen pageants, Miss Globe has its sights set firmly on superstars; film stars, pop icons, spokesmodels and supermodels.
