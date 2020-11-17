Around the Rez: week of Nov. 18
Mentor Me Ministries (MMM), a Christian group for fatherless boys across America, is planning an online Christmas camp.
The virtual event invites Christian men to complete and submit a 1-3 minute video with a gospel message to MMM.
MMM is an ongoing leadership in Christ training for boys. Those who complete the training receive a $25 Walmart gift card.
Solomon started the ministry in 2000 and has a Sunday morning radio program based in Window Rock, Arizona.
MMM helps fatherless boys by distributing Bibles, bikes and other items as well as planning annual camps and concerts.
More information is available from Solomon at 1-800-787-5044.
