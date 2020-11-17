OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Tue, Nov. 17
Arizona American Indian Tourism earns national recognition

Originally Published: November 17, 2020 8:07 a.m.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — This year, AIANTA (American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association) awarded the Arizona American Indian Tourism Association (AAITA) the ‘Best Cultural Heritage Experience’ award during its annual conference in September.

“We are so grateful to have earned the award, the Arizona tribes, community volunteers, tribal organizations and sponsors are all passionate about tribal tourism and economic development in their communities. AAITA is thankful for all its partnerships throughout native communities, together we are able to make the Arizona Indian Festival fun and successful,” said Geri Hongeva, AAITA president.

The Arizona American Indian Tourism Association (AAITA) has been planning and coordinating the Arizona Indian Festival annually by inviting all 22 tribes in Arizona to showcase their traditional and cultural setting for visitors to experience.

The Arizona Indian Festival takes place during the Scottsdale Parada del Sol and Western Week at the Scottsdale Civic Plaza, a family oriented event on Saturday and Sunday with no admission.

It was estimated that over 18,000 foot traffic with Saturday being the busiest day, immediately after the parade. The Arizona Indian Festival allows visitors to speak with tribal representation directly to answer any questions about travel destinations and cultural elements for each tribe.

Highlights during the festival include: buying native arts & crafts, tasting native foods, watching artisans create their art, from rug weaving to potters. Traditional dancing and performances are schedule throughout the day at the main stage and visitors are invited to dance in the social dances.

AAITA will begin planning for the 2021 Arizona Indian Festival in the month of February in Scottsdale, Arizona. More information is available at www.ArizonaIndianTourism.org.

Information provided by Arizona American Indian Tourism

