Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Nov. 11
Weather  49.0 weather icon
Letter to the editor: Thank you voters

Originally Published: November 10, 2020 10 a.m.

Yá’át’ééh,

Thank you to all the voters who voted in the general election and a special thank you to voters of Coconino County District 4 who provided their sincere vote of confidence in me to be your next county supervisor.

As I visited communities and conversed with many of you, I listened to your concerns about how to strengthen our county and to promote diversity. I want to ensure you that your voices were heard loud and clear!

I will certainly use my 45 years of experience and education to advocate strongly on your behalf.

Ahéhee', Gracias, Askwali and Thank You,

Judy Begay

Supervisor-elect

Coconino County Board of Supervisors District 4

Coalmine Mesa, Arizona

