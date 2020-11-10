Letter to the editor: Thank you voters
Yá’át’ééh,
Thank you to all the voters who voted in the general election and a special thank you to voters of Coconino County District 4 who provided their sincere vote of confidence in me to be your next county supervisor.
As I visited communities and conversed with many of you, I listened to your concerns about how to strengthen our county and to promote diversity. I want to ensure you that your voices were heard loud and clear!
I will certainly use my 45 years of experience and education to advocate strongly on your behalf.
Ahéhee', Gracias, Askwali and Thank You,
Judy Begay
Supervisor-elect
Coconino County Board of Supervisors District 4
Coalmine Mesa, Arizona
- Unofficial results for Navajo Nation 2020 general election released
- Hardship Assistance Program application opens to elders and special needs individuals
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- Reclamation of Kayenta Mine could create hundreds of jobs
- “Invalid login” issues cause delays for CARES Act applicants
- Biden-Harris roll out plan for Indian Country
- Trump signs Savanna’s Act and Not Invisible Act into law
- New documentary on Indigenous food sovereignty
- Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian to open National Native American Veterans Memorial Nov. 11
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Unofficial results for Navajo Nation 2020 general election released
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- Hardship Assistance Program application opens to elders and special needs individuals
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Trump signs Savanna’s Act and Not Invisible Act into law
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Navajo Nation extends daily curfews, stay-at-home order and 57-hour weekend lockdown
- Reclamation of Kayenta Mine could create hundreds of jobs
- Politics: Biden visits with Navajo president, Trump Jr. hosts Native rally in Williams
- Biden-Harris roll out plan for Indian Country
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: