Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, Nov. 11
14-year-old overdoses in Prescott Valley

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 10, 2020 11:38 a.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the fatal overdose of a 14-year-old girl in Prescott Valley from suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said Nov. 9 that two 18-year-olds have been arrested on drug related charges in the investigation of the Oct. 20 death at a Prescott Valley home.

Still, no one has yet been charged with providing the drugs that caused the fatal overdose.

