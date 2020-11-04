Unofficial results for Navajo Nation 2020 general election released

The Navajo Election Administration have released the unofficial election results for the 2020 Navajo Nation general election.

The results will remain unofficial until the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors confirms the results.

Election results for the Northern Agency Chapters, Eastern Agency Chapters, Chinle Agency Chapters and Fort Defiance Agency Chapters are available at this link from the Navajo Election Administration. The Western Navajo Agency chapter results for the 2020 election are listed below.

Tsah Bii Kin

Registered voters: 606

Ballots cast: 318 or 52.48 percent

Chapter President GERALDINE G. CHEE received 276 votes

Chapter Vice President MARTHA A. TATE received 117 votes

Chapter Vice President CHANCY NODESTINE received 186 votes

Chapter Secretary / Treasurer ORLANDO GOODMAN received 271 votes

Grazing Committee Member HAPPY JERRY BEGAY received 268 votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 262 votes

Naa’ Tsis’ Aan

Registered voters: 541

Ballots cast: 656 or 121.26 percent

Chapter President HENRY STEVENS received 145 votes

Chapter President PATRICIA BLACKHORN received 165 votes

Chapter Vice President SHARON LITTLE-JEAN received 121 votes

Chapter Vice President DARLENE PINO received 195 votes

Chapter Secretary / Treasurer ELLA J. BEDONIE received 213 votes

Chapter Secretary / Treasurer WILLIE GRAYEYES received 105 votes

Grazing Committee Member RUSSELL SMALLCANYON received 291 votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 272 votes

Cameron

Registered voters: 724

Ballots cast: 465 or 64.23 percent

Chapter President TEDDY F. BEDONIE received 117 votes

Chapter President SMITH, CHARLIE JR. received 343 votes

Chapter Vice President CANDIS YAZZIE received 283 votes

Chapter Vice President JAMES BEARD received 173 votes

Chapter Secretary / Treasurer LOUISE KERLEY received 418 votes

Farm Board Member LUCILLE SAGANITSO KRAUSE received 254 votes

Farm Board Member LULA NEZTSOSIE received 353 votes

Farm Board Member HERBERT ZAHNE received 306 votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 395 votes

Coalmine Canyon

Registered voters: 626

Ballots cast: 320 or 51.12 percent

Chapter President RENE DODSON received 187 votes

Chapter President GWEN WARD received 133 votes

Chapter Vice President BENJAMIN NEZ received 280 votes

Grazing Committee Member HARRY JACKSON GOLDTOOTH received 267 votes

Farm Board Member LUCILLE SAGANITSO KRAUSE received 254 votes

Farm Board Member LULA NEZTSOSIE received 353 votes

Farm Board Member HERBERT ZAHNE received 306 votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 264 votes

To’Nanees Dizi Local Government

Registered voters: 2,576

Ballots cast: 1,295 or 50.27 percent

Council of Naa’taani President GERALD KEETSO received 855 votes

Council of Naa’taani President JOETTA L. GOLDTOOTH received 409 votes

Council of Naa’taani Vice President MYRA A. BEGAY received 1,008 votes

Council of Naa’taani Secretary / Treasure HELEN WEBSTER received 567 votes

Council of Naa’taani Secretary / Treasure ESTHER LEAH DRAKE-GRASS received 679 votes

Council of Naa’taani Members ANGIE WILLIAMS received 1,020 votes

Council of Naa’taani Members STEVEN ARIZANA received 755 votes

Grazing Committee Member DANIEL WILLIAMS received 1,145 votes

Farm Board Member LUCILLE SAGANITSO KRAUSE received 254 votes

Farm Board Member LULA NEZTSOSIE received 353 votes

Farm Board Member HERBERT ZAHNE received 306 votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 1,087 votes

Tsídii To’ii

Registered voters: 524

Ballots cast: 392 or74.81 percent

Chapter President VERNICE R. WAGNER received 152 votes

Chapter President VERNA YAZZIE received 151 votes

Chapter President CORNELIA CARM WAGONER received 74 votes

Chapter Secretary / Treasurer MITZI M. BEGAY received 286 votes

Grazing Committee Member STEVEN K. WAGONER received 332 votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 250 votes

Leupp

Registered voters: 1077

Ballots cast: 577 or 53.57 percent

Chapter President ROBERTA GORMAN received 308 votes

Chapter President VALERIE KELLY received 254 votes

Chapter Vice President ANGELA CODY received 413 votes

Chapter Secretary / Treasurer CALVIN JOHNSON received 340 votes

Grazing Committee Member KENNY WELCH received 434 votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 332 votes

Tolani Lake

Registered voters: 428

Ballots cast: 269 or 62.85 percent

Chapter President LELAND K. DAYZIE received 175 votes

Chapter President MARY H. DE LOWE received 90 votes

Chapter Vice President ANNA M. BEGAY received 241 votes

Chapter Secretary / Treasurer RENA MONROE EDWARDS received 135 votes

Chapter Secretary / Treasurer GABRIELLA S. MEHL received 130 votes

Grazing Committee Member LESLIE WILLIAMS received 220 votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 186 votes

Chilchinbeto

Registered voters: 659

Ballots cast: 275 or 41.73 percent

Chapter President EUGENE BADONIE received 277 votes

Chapter Vice President THOMAS BRADLEY received 228 votes

Chapter Secretary / Treasurer VIRGINIA WHITE received 240 votes

Grazing Committee Member DELBERT BIG received 250 votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 275 votes

Dennehotso

Registered voters: 906

Ballots cast: 498 or 54.97 percent

Chapter President LARRY TUNI 465 received votes

Chapter Vice President TULLY BEGAY 433 received votes

Chapter Secretary / Treasurer JULIA RICHARDS 438 received votes

Grazing Committee Member KENNETH JOHNSON 450 received votes

Farm Board Member ISAAC TODACHAINE 421 received votes

Farm Board Member PHYLLIS YAZZIE 216 received votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 498 votes

Kayenta

Registered voters: 1845

Ballots cast: 925 or 50.14 percent

Chapter President GENEVIEVE BENALLY received 299 votes

Chapter President MATTHEW AUSTIN received 281 votes

Chapter President DALTON JAY SINGER received 336 votes

Chapter Vice President LENA G. CLITSO received 218 votes

Chapter Vice President SALLY CHEE received 391 votes

Chapter Vice President NORA STANLEY received 295 votes

Grazing Committee Member JONATHAN D. NEZ received 785 votes

Farm Board Member BEN LEE EDWARDS, SR. received 631 votes

Farm Board Member JAMES PARRISH, JR. received 437 votes

Farm Board Member ROSIE C. BEGAY received 468 votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 753 votes

Oljato

Registered voters: 1208

Ballots cast: 731 or 60.51 percent

Chapter President WILLIS BEGAY received 648 votes

Chapter Vice President JEAN HOLIDAY received 198 votes

Chapter Vice President TOMMY ROCK, PH.D. received 502 votes

Chapter Secretary / Treasurer MARIETTA BEDONIE received 539 votes

Grazing Committee Member BENEDICT DANIELS received 640 votes

Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 731 votes

Kayenta Township

Registered voters: 1208

Ballots cast: 170 or 14.07 percent

Commissioner BETTY A. DONALD received 91 votes

Commissioner JOE BIA, JR received 122 votes

Commissioner EDWARD SEATON received 109 votes