Unofficial results for Navajo Nation 2020 general election released
The Navajo Election Administration have released the unofficial election results for the 2020 Navajo Nation general election.
The results will remain unofficial until the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors confirms the results.
Election results for the Northern Agency Chapters, Eastern Agency Chapters, Chinle Agency Chapters and Fort Defiance Agency Chapters are available at this link from the Navajo Election Administration. The Western Navajo Agency chapter results for the 2020 election are listed below.
Tsah Bii Kin
Registered voters: 606
Ballots cast: 318 or 52.48 percent
Chapter President GERALDINE G. CHEE received 276 votes
Chapter Vice President MARTHA A. TATE received 117 votes
Chapter Vice President CHANCY NODESTINE received 186 votes
Chapter Secretary / Treasurer ORLANDO GOODMAN received 271 votes
Grazing Committee Member HAPPY JERRY BEGAY received 268 votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 262 votes
Naa’ Tsis’ Aan
Registered voters: 541
Ballots cast: 656 or 121.26 percent
Chapter President HENRY STEVENS received 145 votes
Chapter President PATRICIA BLACKHORN received 165 votes
Chapter Vice President SHARON LITTLE-JEAN received 121 votes
Chapter Vice President DARLENE PINO received 195 votes
Chapter Secretary / Treasurer ELLA J. BEDONIE received 213 votes
Chapter Secretary / Treasurer WILLIE GRAYEYES received 105 votes
Grazing Committee Member RUSSELL SMALLCANYON received 291 votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 272 votes
Cameron
Registered voters: 724
Ballots cast: 465 or 64.23 percent
Chapter President TEDDY F. BEDONIE received 117 votes
Chapter President SMITH, CHARLIE JR. received 343 votes
Chapter Vice President CANDIS YAZZIE received 283 votes
Chapter Vice President JAMES BEARD received 173 votes
Chapter Secretary / Treasurer LOUISE KERLEY received 418 votes
Farm Board Member LUCILLE SAGANITSO KRAUSE received 254 votes
Farm Board Member LULA NEZTSOSIE received 353 votes
Farm Board Member HERBERT ZAHNE received 306 votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 395 votes
Coalmine Canyon
Registered voters: 626
Ballots cast: 320 or 51.12 percent
Chapter President RENE DODSON received 187 votes
Chapter President GWEN WARD received 133 votes
Chapter Vice President BENJAMIN NEZ received 280 votes
Grazing Committee Member HARRY JACKSON GOLDTOOTH received 267 votes
Farm Board Member LUCILLE SAGANITSO KRAUSE received 254 votes
Farm Board Member LULA NEZTSOSIE received 353 votes
Farm Board Member HERBERT ZAHNE received 306 votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 264 votes
To’Nanees Dizi Local Government
Registered voters: 2,576
Ballots cast: 1,295 or 50.27 percent
Council of Naa’taani President GERALD KEETSO received 855 votes
Council of Naa’taani President JOETTA L. GOLDTOOTH received 409 votes
Council of Naa’taani Vice President MYRA A. BEGAY received 1,008 votes
Council of Naa’taani Secretary / Treasure HELEN WEBSTER received 567 votes
Council of Naa’taani Secretary / Treasure ESTHER LEAH DRAKE-GRASS received 679 votes
Council of Naa’taani Members ANGIE WILLIAMS received 1,020 votes
Council of Naa’taani Members STEVEN ARIZANA received 755 votes
Grazing Committee Member DANIEL WILLIAMS received 1,145 votes
Farm Board Member LUCILLE SAGANITSO KRAUSE received 254 votes
Farm Board Member LULA NEZTSOSIE received 353 votes
Farm Board Member HERBERT ZAHNE received 306 votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 1,087 votes
Tsídii To’ii
Registered voters: 524
Ballots cast: 392 or74.81 percent
Chapter President VERNICE R. WAGNER received 152 votes
Chapter President VERNA YAZZIE received 151 votes
Chapter President CORNELIA CARM WAGONER received 74 votes
Chapter Secretary / Treasurer MITZI M. BEGAY received 286 votes
Grazing Committee Member STEVEN K. WAGONER received 332 votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 250 votes
Leupp
Registered voters: 1077
Ballots cast: 577 or 53.57 percent
Chapter President ROBERTA GORMAN received 308 votes
Chapter President VALERIE KELLY received 254 votes
Chapter Vice President ANGELA CODY received 413 votes
Chapter Secretary / Treasurer CALVIN JOHNSON received 340 votes
Grazing Committee Member KENNY WELCH received 434 votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 332 votes
Tolani Lake
Registered voters: 428
Ballots cast: 269 or 62.85 percent
Chapter President LELAND K. DAYZIE received 175 votes
Chapter President MARY H. DE LOWE received 90 votes
Chapter Vice President ANNA M. BEGAY received 241 votes
Chapter Secretary / Treasurer RENA MONROE EDWARDS received 135 votes
Chapter Secretary / Treasurer GABRIELLA S. MEHL received 130 votes
Grazing Committee Member LESLIE WILLIAMS received 220 votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 186 votes
Chilchinbeto
Registered voters: 659
Ballots cast: 275 or 41.73 percent
Chapter President EUGENE BADONIE received 277 votes
Chapter Vice President THOMAS BRADLEY received 228 votes
Chapter Secretary / Treasurer VIRGINIA WHITE received 240 votes
Grazing Committee Member DELBERT BIG received 250 votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 275 votes
Dennehotso
Registered voters: 906
Ballots cast: 498 or 54.97 percent
Chapter President LARRY TUNI 465 received votes
Chapter Vice President TULLY BEGAY 433 received votes
Chapter Secretary / Treasurer JULIA RICHARDS 438 received votes
Grazing Committee Member KENNETH JOHNSON 450 received votes
Farm Board Member ISAAC TODACHAINE 421 received votes
Farm Board Member PHYLLIS YAZZIE 216 received votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 498 votes
Kayenta
Registered voters: 1845
Ballots cast: 925 or 50.14 percent
Chapter President GENEVIEVE BENALLY received 299 votes
Chapter President MATTHEW AUSTIN received 281 votes
Chapter President DALTON JAY SINGER received 336 votes
Chapter Vice President LENA G. CLITSO received 218 votes
Chapter Vice President SALLY CHEE received 391 votes
Chapter Vice President NORA STANLEY received 295 votes
Grazing Committee Member JONATHAN D. NEZ received 785 votes
Farm Board Member BEN LEE EDWARDS, SR. received 631 votes
Farm Board Member JAMES PARRISH, JR. received 437 votes
Farm Board Member ROSIE C. BEGAY received 468 votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 753 votes
Oljato
Registered voters: 1208
Ballots cast: 731 or 60.51 percent
Chapter President WILLIS BEGAY received 648 votes
Chapter Vice President JEAN HOLIDAY received 198 votes
Chapter Vice President TOMMY ROCK, PH.D. received 502 votes
Chapter Secretary / Treasurer MARIETTA BEDONIE received 539 votes
Grazing Committee Member BENEDICT DANIELS received 640 votes
Navajo Board of Election Supervisors SHIRLEE BEDONIE received 731 votes
Kayenta Township
Registered voters: 1208
Ballots cast: 170 or 14.07 percent
Commissioner BETTY A. DONALD received 91 votes
Commissioner JOE BIA, JR received 122 votes
Commissioner EDWARD SEATON received 109 votes
