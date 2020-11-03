OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Thu, Nov. 05
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

San Francisco Peaks mineral withdrawal extended 20 years

View of the San Francisco Peaks from FR 418, which runs north of the Peaks between Lockett Meadow Road (FR 551) and Hart Prairie Road (FR 151). This view from Reese Canyon looks at the Abineau-Bear Jaw Loop and upper Waterline Road. (Photo/Deborah Lee Soltesz, U.S. Forest Service Coconino National Forest)

View of the San Francisco Peaks from FR 418, which runs north of the Peaks between Lockett Meadow Road (FR 551) and Hart Prairie Road (FR 151). This view from Reese Canyon looks at the Abineau-Bear Jaw Loop and upper Waterline Road. (Photo/Deborah Lee Soltesz, U.S. Forest Service Coconino National Forest)

Originally Published: November 3, 2020 10:13 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Oct. 19, the Bureau of Land Management approved a two-decade extension of the ongoing San Francisco Peaks mineral withdrawal.

The Coconino National Forest filed the application with the BLM in early August.

Public Land Order 7467, which was published Oct. 16, 2000 and expired Oct. 15, withdrew 74,689 acres in the SF Peaks/Mt Elden recreation area in 2000 from settlement, sale, location, or entry under the general land and mining laws, but not from leasing under the mineral leasing laws.

PLO 7894 will extend the original mineral withdraw for an additional 20 years, and is aimed at protecting the cultural significance, capital investments and dispersed recreational values in the defined recreation area.

The full Public Land Order can be accessed via the Federal Register.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest

