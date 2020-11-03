San Francisco Peaks mineral withdrawal extended 20 years
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Oct. 19, the Bureau of Land Management approved a two-decade extension of the ongoing San Francisco Peaks mineral withdrawal.
The Coconino National Forest filed the application with the BLM in early August.
Public Land Order 7467, which was published Oct. 16, 2000 and expired Oct. 15, withdrew 74,689 acres in the SF Peaks/Mt Elden recreation area in 2000 from settlement, sale, location, or entry under the general land and mining laws, but not from leasing under the mineral leasing laws.
PLO 7894 will extend the original mineral withdraw for an additional 20 years, and is aimed at protecting the cultural significance, capital investments and dispersed recreational values in the defined recreation area.
The full Public Land Order can be accessed via the Federal Register.
Information provided by Coconino National Forest
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- Biden-Harris roll out plan for Indian Country
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Hardship Assistance Program application opens to elders and special needs individuals
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Songoopavi Village receives COVID-19 relief
- Trump signs Savanna’s Act and Not Invisible Act into law
- Ambrose “Moe” Sinquah missing from First Mesa Village
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Flagstaff seeks public input on new name for Agassiz Street
- Navajo Nation receives $714 million in federal CARES Act funding
- Trump administration releases vision for Native Americans
- Navajo Nation extends daily curfews, stay-at-home order and 57-hour weekend lockdown
- Trump signs Savanna’s Act and Not Invisible Act into law
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Mark Charles, who is Navajo, enters 2020 presidential race as an Independent
- Tribe rushes to beat use-or-lose deadline on COVID-19 relief funds
- Politics: Biden visits with Navajo president, Trump Jr. hosts Native rally in Williams
- Why ‘Come and Get Your Love’ now? After 46 years ‘the time has come’
- Smoki Museum changes name to Museum of Indigenous People, welcomes new president
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: