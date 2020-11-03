Polling locations on Western Navajo Nation open for voters

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Voters throughout the Navajo Nation and around the United States are casting their vote today.

While many have cast their ballots through early voting, there is still time to vote in person or turn in your ballot at the polls.

Polls opened today at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will need to bring a valid ID to vote.

Food stands and campaign stands are prohibited during Election Day at local polling sites on the Navajo Nation, in accordance with Public Health Emergency Order 2020-027 from the Navajo Department of Health.

Those wanting to vote in-person can vote at their polling location. Polling sites for the Western Navajo Agency and Coconino County include the following areas.

Voting safely during the COVID-19 pandemic Wash your hands before entering and after leaving the polling location While in the polling location, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol, especially after touching surfaces frequently touched by multiple people, such as door handles or voting machines Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Wear a mask at all times Maintain at least 6 feet (about two arms’ length) of distance from others. Avoid crowds Be prepared – take identification, warm clothing, water, your pen, and hand sanitizer Discourage handshaking and hugs

Polling locations:

Tonalea – Tonalea Senior Citizen Center Tonalea

Tolani Lake – Tolani Lake Chapter House Tolani Lake

Tuba City NE – Tuba City High School & VOTE CENTER 67 Warrior Dr, Tuba City

Tuba City NW – Tuba City High School & VOTE CENTER 67 Warrior Dr, Tuba City

Tuba City South – Tuba City High School & VOTE CENTER 67 Warrior Dr, Tuba City

LeChee – LeChee Chapter R-20 Coppermine Rd, LeChee

Leupp – Leupp Public Elementary School (FUSD) Leupp Inscription House – Ts'ah Bii Kin Community Church Ts'ah Bii Kin (formerly Inscription House)

Coppermine – Coppermine Chapter House Coppermine

Coalmine – Tuba City High School & VOTE CENTER 67 Warrior Dr, Tuba City

Bodaway – Tsinaabaas Ha'bitiin Elementary School - Bodaway (4 Miles East of Bodaway Chapter House Hwy 20 - The Gap)

Cameron – Dzil Libei Elementary School 86020 US-89, Cameron

Black Mesa Chapter House – IR41 7 M N Pinon to IR8066 right 9 M IR8066 4 M past Black Mesa Com Schl

Chilchenbeto Chapter House – Rd 591, turn right Take fork to the left Administration Bldg.

Forest Lake Chapter House – North of Pinon, off N41

Kayenta Old Primary School – US Hwy 163 & Combridge Rd

Shonto Prep. School – (Elementary School Sm. Gym) East Hwy 160 & 98, Shonto

Low Mountain Chapter House – 3 Miles NE of Low Mountain School N67

Pinon Chapter House – N4 & N41 on IR8030

Whippoorwill Springs Chapter House – (Headstart) turn right IR65, 1.5 miles to Whippoorwill school

Greasewood Chapter House – turn right IR15 Turn right to Greasewood Chapter.

Holbrook-Machusak Recreation Center – (old APS building) 404 1st Ave, Holbrook

Jeddito Chapter House – Hwy 264, MP 408, NR9109

Joseph City Elementary School – (Old Gym) 8176 N. Westover Ave., Joseph City

Sun Valley Fire Station – 8611 N. 5th St., Sun Valley

Whitecone Chapter House – 28 N. Hwy 77, Indian Wells

Winslow Girl Scout House – 500 E. Cherry St., Winslow

Little Singer School – (Counseling Hogan) Turn right IR71N 5 miles to the Little Singer School

Dilkon Chapter House – .5 mile S of IR 15, .5 mile E of IR 60

Teesto Chapter House – 1 mile E. of SR87 on NR60

Indian Wells Chapter House – NW of N15 & N6, Indian Wells

Page:

Navajo Mountain – Community Arizona Warehouse Navajo Mountain

Page Central – Page High School 434 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page

Page East – Page City Hall 697 Vista Ave, Page

Page South – Page High School 434 S Lake Powell Blvd, Page

Page West – Page City Hall 697 Vista Ave, Page

More information or questions about voting or polling locations is available from Western Navajo Agency Election Office by calling 1-888-508-4970 or by email at navajoelectionswest@navajo-nsn.gov. The Western Navajo Agency Election Office is located at the Navajo Nation Building 2775 Southeast of the Community Center, 4 Trailers east of the Industrial Laundry in Tuba City, Arizona.