Navajo Tech doubles space with new academic building in Chinle

CROWNPOINT, NM — Navajo Technical University (NTU) held a virtual grand opening for a new academic building at its Chinle instructional site Sept. 10.

The 20,000 square foot structure is the second building to fill in NTU’s 38-acre property after the addition of a 6,000 square foot classroom in 2019. The new academic building doubles the learning space at NTU’s new location, which sits east of Chinle Health Services off Route 9. Of the ten classrooms housed in the new building, two are chemistry labs while four can be combined for larger lectures with adjustable walls. Tutoring and studying areas compliment the classroom space and a bookstore sits at the center of the building.

“It is the community and the students that drove us to this level,” said site director Arlena Benallie in a closed ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 3.

Benallie was tasked in getting the instructional site started in 2006 by NTU President Dr. Elmer J. Guy with a budget of $15,000.

“Fifteen thousand dollars and 14 years later, this is what we have,” Benallie said.

The two-story building was designed to reflect the towering walls of Canyon de Chelly National Monument.

According to Tamarah Begay, principle architect in charge and found/owner of IDS+A, the building represents the cornerstone to the Chinle site’s overall master plan. Now that it is in place, NTU will work at filling in the rest of its 38-acres with an administrative building, student services center, child care center, vendors market and amphitheater, a traditional Navajo hogan and housing. The university is also pursuing support to construct a Center for the Environment.

More information about NTU’s Chinle instructional site is available from Arlena Benallie at (928) 882-3135 or abenallie@navajotech.edu. To view the virtual grand opening, visit https://youtu.be/XMukVkKAy-w.

Information provided by Navajo Technical University