It takes a village: Second Mesa Day School celebrates students, community during Native American Heritage Month

As Second Mesa Day School ended its Native American Heritage Month, the Bobcat family welcomed students and their families to a drive through meal with special treats for students Oct. 29. “I’m very proud of my students, parents, and staff for working so hard during this time of virtual learning,” said Kimberly Thomas, Principal, Second Mesa Day School. “It’s not an easy task to accomplish and requires teamwork on both sides. I commend our families who have included extended family members to assist in the education of their children. The quote, “It takes a village to raise a child” definitely speaks in times of challenges.”