Hopi Tribe reports excellent voter turnout

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. – Today is Election Day, Nov. 3 and while many have cast their ballots through early voting, there is still time to vote in person or turn in your ballot at the polls.

Polls opened today at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters will need to bring a valid ID to vote.

According to the Hopi Elections Office, there has been a steady flow of voters at the polls.

“There are a lot of first timers,” said Karen L. Shupla, Hopi tribal registrar. “So far, the voter turnout is awesome.”

For those voting in person, the Hopi Elections Office is handing out T-shirts with “Every Native Vote Counts” emblazoned on the front. The shirts are provided by the Inter Tribal Council of Arizona.

In 2019, the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and the Native Vote campaign helped make history by co-hosting the first-ever Native American Presidential Candidate Forum.

“Everything is possible when we vote together,” the National Congress of American Indians tweeted to its followers Nov. 2. “Our votes help us turn our dreams into our futures. Our votes are demands that our communities, needs, cares, and concerns be witnessed.”

So far, Hopi voters are having a positive voting experience, according to Shupla.

“They feel better after they vote,” Shupla said. “They’re having an excellent experience and the COVID regulations are being followed.”

The ASU Law Center is conducting voter observance and asking for voter feedback at polling locations.



For those voting in person on the Hopi reservations or wanting to drop off their early voter ballot, the following polling sites are available:

LDS church in Polacca, Arizona

Sipaulovi Youth Center, Second Mesa, Arizona

Kykotsmovi Youth Center, Third Mesa, Arizona

Upper Moenkopi Community Center, Upper Moenkopi Village

An early drop off ballot box is also located at the Hopi Elections Office at Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

More information or questions about voting or polling locations is available from the Hopi Elections Office at (928) 734-2507 or (928) 734-2508.