1,620 recoveries, 102 new cases of COVID-19, and one more death reported on Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation. The total number of deaths has reached 159 as of Wednesday. Preliminary reports from nine health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,620 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,944.

Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:

· Chinle Service Unit: 1,213

· Crownpoint Service Unit: 508

· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 242

· Gallup Service Unit: 849

· Kayenta Service Unit: 773

· Shiprock Service Unit: 819

· Tuba City Service Unit: 425

· Winslow Service Unit: 84

*31 residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit

“We have to keep doing what we’re doing by wearing protective masks, complying with the weekend lockdowns, staying home, and practicing social distancing. Now is not the time to let up our guard. We are seeing some very good indications that the numbers are flattening, but please remain diligent and continue to take care of your elders. We are overcoming this pandemic, but the war on this monster called COVID-19 is not over,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On May 27, the Navajo Nation issued Public Health Emergency Order 2020-012, ordering another 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. until Monday, June 1 at 5 a.m. This will be the eighth weekend lockdown that also requires the closure of all businesses on the Navajo Nation.

On May 26, Nez announced that recent data and new surge projections provided by the Navajo Area Indian Health Service May 24, indicate that the COVID-19 surge peak for IHS hospitalizations, including ICU admissions and ventilations occurred from April 21 to April 26 – an entire month earlier than initial surge projections March 27.

“Our decisions are based on the data and the facts that are provided by the health care experts and the epidemiology team. The weekend lockdowns and other public health orders have proven to be effective by flattening the curve in certain areas and we are working hard to make sure the daily numbers begin to decrease consistently. Nearly two months before the virus reached our Nation, we issued public messages to caution our people and to make them aware. The new projections have very good implications, but now is not the time to let up. We need to keep fighting the virus together,” Vice President Lizer stated.

On May 27, the Nez-Lizer Administration distributed food, bottled water, and cleaning supplies to 434 Navajo families in the communities of Huerfano, Counselor, and Nahodishgish in New Mexico. Overall, the administration has reached 66 chapters across the Navajo Nation so far.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President