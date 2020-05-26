Winslow superintendent retires
Originally Published: May 26, 2020 12:58 p.m.
Winslow Unified School District Superintendent retires.
Most Read
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Pandemic hits artists, but Jerrel Singer continues to create art to promote hope on the Navajo reservation
- Diné College distributes 300 CARES Act checks to students at Tsaile campus
- Artists and creatives carve their path through Change Labs initiative
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- 3 students win Udall scholarship to pursue environmental, tribal careers
- Navajo Nation reports 100 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths and 1,026 recoveries reported
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
- Navajo Gaming extends closure through June 7
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Hopi Tribe announces 20 positive cases; Navajo Nation mourns loss of former Miss Western Navajo Nation to COVID-19
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Former ASU basketball player helps fight COVID-19 at Little Colorado Medical Center
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
- Special delivery: Chicago's Urban Farmer delivers pizza to Tuba City healthcare workers
- Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism indefinitely
- New Mexico town near vast US reservation shuts everyone out
- Gallup to remain closed through May 7
- Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief aims to help elders and struggling families during coronavirus pandemic
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: