Winslow High School postpones graduation

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The principal of Winlow High School announced the postponment of graducation for the Class of 2020 to August 1 because of the global pandemic.

Dr. W. James Donner said graduation is a time the community comes together to celebrate the achievements of graduating seniors in the presence of family, friends, faculty and alumni.

To the Class of 2020:

“I deeply feel the disappointment you are experiencing and I would remind you of the special bond you have with your classmates. You share a graduation together that has been marked by this unprecedented and extraordinary time. This uniquely momentous occasion dial you share just may be one more catalyst to keep you positively connected to one another for generations to come,” Donner said.