Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, May 27
Weather  80.0
Winslow High School postpones graduation

On May 17, Winslow High School graduates were present, as individual yard signs were placed in the Route 66 Park in downtown Winslow. The signs were placed there by teachers and administrators as a way to honor the class of 2020, whose graduation is postponed until August 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Todd Roth/NHO)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: May 26, 2020 1:04 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The principal of Winlow High School announced the postponment of graducation for the Class of 2020 to August 1 because of the global pandemic.

Dr. W. James Donner said graduation is a time the community comes together to celebrate the achievements of graduating seniors in the presence of family, friends, faculty and alumni.

To the Class of 2020:

“I deeply feel the disappointment you are experiencing and I would remind you of the special bond you have with your classmates. You share a graduation together that has been marked by this unprecedented and extraordinary time. This uniquely momentous occasion dial you share just may be one more catalyst to keep you positively connected to one another for generations to come,” Donner said.

