OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, May 27
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Photo highlights: Winslow receives 1,800 boxes of food donated by church in Texas

(Todd Roth/NHO)

(Todd Roth/NHO)

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 1:07 p.m.

photo

(Todd Roth/NHO)

On May 20, 1,800 boxes of free food (donated by Compass Christian Church in Colleyville, Texas) was distributed in Winslow by ‘The Well’ Christian Church at Red Sands School. School manager Bryan Snyder and wife, Barbara, organized the event and expect to have more. The Well plans to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables to Walpi on the Hopi Reservation by air as soon as the Winslow Airport runway resurfacing is complete.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Winslow High School postpones graduation
Photo highlights: Churches celebrate Winslow Christmas Eve
Kids learn healthy habits at wellness clinic at WIHCC
Red Sands Christian School celebrates Christmas with refurbished school in Winslow
Red Sands hosts fair to raise funds to move school
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event