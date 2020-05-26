Photo highlights: Winslow receives 1,800 boxes of food donated by church in Texas
Originally Published: May 26, 2020 1:07 p.m.
On May 20, 1,800 boxes of free food (donated by Compass Christian Church in Colleyville, Texas) was distributed in Winslow by ‘The Well’ Christian Church at Red Sands School. School manager Bryan Snyder and wife, Barbara, organized the event and expect to have more. The Well plans to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables to Walpi on the Hopi Reservation by air as soon as the Winslow Airport runway resurfacing is complete.
Most Read
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Pandemic hits artists, but Jerrel Singer continues to create art to promote hope on the Navajo reservation
- Diné College distributes 300 CARES Act checks to students at Tsaile campus
- Artists and creatives carve their path through Change Labs initiative
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- 'The grief is so unbearable': Virus takes toll on Navajo
- 3 students win Udall scholarship to pursue environmental, tribal careers
- Navajo Nation reports 100 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths and 1,026 recoveries reported
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
- Navajo Gaming extends closure through June 7
- An ocean apart: Irish donate $670,000 to Navajo and Hopi
- Hopi Tribe announces 20 positive cases; Navajo Nation mourns loss of former Miss Western Navajo Nation to COVID-19
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Former ASU basketball player helps fight COVID-19 at Little Colorado Medical Center
- Tribe receives $600 million in CARES funding
- Special delivery: Chicago's Urban Farmer delivers pizza to Tuba City healthcare workers
- Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism indefinitely
- New Mexico town near vast US reservation shuts everyone out
- Gallup to remain closed through May 7
- Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief aims to help elders and struggling families during coronavirus pandemic
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: