Photo highlights: Winslow receives 1,800 boxes of food donated by church in Texas

On May 20, 1,800 boxes of free food (donated by Compass Christian Church in Colleyville, Texas) was distributed in Winslow by ‘The Well’ Christian Church at Red Sands School. School manager Bryan Snyder and wife, Barbara, organized the event and expect to have more. The Well plans to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables to Walpi on the Hopi Reservation by air as soon as the Winslow Airport runway resurfacing is complete.