OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, May 27
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter to the editor: Flagstaff hospital earned excellent rating from patient

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 1:57 p.m.

For two weeks at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern Arizona in Flagstaff I received excellent care after having a mini-stroke.

That facility has been honored as being in the top ten percent of such hospitals in the United States. The reason is obvious. They have an exceptionally dedicated, talented and competent staff of health care workers.

This part of the state is fortunate to have such a facility to serve our medical and rehabilitation needs. It also serves as a place of employment and education for many.

Susan is one of several Navajo nurses. Most of the therapists are from the area as are many of the patients – it was not difficult to get to know and become friends with many of them and fellow patients.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many changes, including putting all such workers in masks. Friendly people are still friendly, though and kind people are still kind.

I left there with a considerable number of new friends and hope to go back when the pandemic is over and build on friendships started during my treatment.

Becky supplied the one need the facility didn’t, books to read. John and Mickayla were excellent therapist and became true friends. All of the nurses and patient care people were great and helped me.

All of the doctors who saw me were good and interesting people.

We in northern Arizona are lucky to have such a facility. It comes from having good people doing the right things well.

Sam Conner,

Winslow resident

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Premier cardiovascular services offered by Northern AZ Healthcare
FMC receives 2009 Employer Excellence Award
Campus of Care physical therapy program is eclectic
Bigger and better emergency Care at WIHCC
Navajo Nation Nurses Appreciation Week honors all nursing heroes across the Nation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event