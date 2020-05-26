OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, May 27
Dine College gradute salutes family and faculty

(Photo courtesy of Dine College)

(Photo courtesy of Dine College)

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 1:16 p.m.

Dine College graduate Yannabah Tsinnijinnie would like to thank her family, especially her sister (Stephanie Tsosie) for the support received.

“Through every obstacle I faced she always pushed me to do more and here I am obtaining my Bachelors of Science in Public Health. I am very appreciative of starting my education with Diné College. What makes Diné College unique is the culture it instills, the professors, faculty, stuff, and my fellow peers,” she said.

Yannabah said the Bachelors of Science in Public Health is an incredible program at Dine College as it implements an indigenous lens for health disparities.

Yannabah will be continuing her education at NAU, as she was accepted into the Masters of Public Health Indigenous Health Track.

“Díí Kót’éego Adééhósizííd Dooleel. Ahéhéé’ Congratulations to all the 2020 graduates,” she said.

