Navajo Nation reports 100 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths and 1,026 recoveries reported
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center, Navajo Area Indian Health Service, and the Tribal Health Organizations, reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation May 20.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,253, and the total number of deaths is now 146.
Preliminary reports from six health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,026 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending. A total of 27,162 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 21,199 negative results. Approximately 13.2 percent percent of Navajo Nation residents have been tested for COVID-19.
“The Navajo Nation health care facilities are testing our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the country. Over 12-percent of our residents have been tested compared to 10-percent for states. Extensive COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and isolation is helping to stop the spread of the virus and flatten the curve. Several drive-thru testings are being conducted on the Navajo Nation, which helps test large numbers of our citizens with minimal exposure of patients and frontline workers,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
On May 20, the president's administration distributed food, bottled water, cleaning products, and other essential supplies to Navajo families in the communities of Baca/Prewitt, Tohajiilee, and Casamero Lake in New Mexico.
“We are doing the best to implement preventative measures to protect the health and well-being of all of our Navajo people, but it really comes down to each individual holding themselves accountable for staying home and practicing social distancing. Now, it is time to remember that we need to come together with kindness and hope to protect our families and communities. Together, we can engage in an impressive act of community service and collaboration to overcome this pandemic,” said navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer.
More information is available at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.
Information provided by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
