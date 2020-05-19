Obituary: Frank Allison Sr.
Frank Allison, Sr. entered heaven on May 10, 2020, at 87 years old, in Farmington, New Mexico, with family by his side.
Frank was born February 21, 1933 in Tohatchi, New Mexico. He was laid to rest on May 18, 2020 in a private ceremony in Tohatchi, New Mexico. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, The Best Grandfather, brother, U.S. Army Veteran, U.S. Air Force Veteran, and most of all a born-again Christian and servant of God.
After graduating from Fort Wingate High School, Frank was drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953 – 1955, he served as an Army Paratrooper; he re-enlisted into the United States Air Force from 1956 – 1962, he served as an Airman Third Class, Airplane Mechanic, working on B-52 Bomber planes. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1962 he married his lovely wife Nancy Allison and begin his 34-year career working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs as an Electrician until he retired in 1996.
Known to all of us as Papa Frank, he often told stories of his military career as a paratrooper and Airplane Mechanic working on B-52’s, was a third generation descendant of Chief Manuelito, member of Tohatchi Veterans Organization and received many honors for his exemplary military and government service. He would often be seen reading the newspaper, loved drinking hot coffee even in the hot summer months, loved watching sports (literally) every sport, and especially loved his grandchildren with all his heart and often expressed being VERY PROUD of them all.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Allison of 57 years; three children, Frankie Allison, Jr., Jonathan Allison and Ronald Allison, eight grandchildren, Ian Allison, Ethan Allison, Hannah Rose Allison, Tiffany Chelsea Allison, Shane Allison, Amanda Dawn Allison, and Samantha Ellen-Nancy Allison, one great-grandchild, Cornell Claw Allison, brother James Allison and sister Lorraine Silversmith.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents John and Lillian Allison, Katherine Sherman, Ben Thomas, Geneva Benally, Rita Allison, son Clarence Allison, and Granddaughter Chelsea Allison
Until we meet again.
“Well done, thou good and faithful servant, enter thou into the joy of the Lord.” Matthew 25:21
