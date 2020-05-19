OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Navajo Gaming extends closure through June 7

Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort is one of Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise properties. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Originally Published: May 19, 2020 10:30 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise will remain closed through June 7 after Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced an executive order extending closures on the reservation because of COVID-19.

The Board of Directors of the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise approved the extended closure of all Navajo Gaming operations.

Navajo Gaming and its executive team members have worked in partnership, monitoring the COVID pandemic and its spread, with Navajo Area Indian Health Service, Navajo Nation Department of Health and the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, as well as the Navajo Nation Legislative Branch. Together they are assuring protocols are adhered to in accordance with guidelines and Executive Orders.

“During this time of closure, the Board of Directors also approved keeping all team members on a paid status,” said Navajo Gaming Board Chairman Quincy Natay. “With 82 percent of our staff enrolled members of the Navajo Nation and residing on the Nation, we want to make sure our team did not have to face additional hardships as they continue to do their part by staying home and helping flatten the curve. We continue to monitor the situation and focus on how Gaming can help slow down of the spread of COVID-19 in our nearby communities and region.”

Throughout the casino closure period every team member at Navajo Gaming has maintained their health care benefits extended to them through Gaming’s self-funded program. Since the COVID-19 pandemic an additional benefit was added with a new Employee Assistance Program, provided by Jorgensen Brooks. Some specialized services include marital and relationship, stress management, parenting, substance abuse, financial concerns, loss and grief, depression, in addition to personal care consultation with a sundry of legal advice on how to prepare for college.

“While we continue to do our part to ‘flatten the curve,’ we’ve also prepared a phased reopening plan with extensive countermeasures so patrons and team members are assured they’ll have a safe and sanitary casino/resort experience to visit once it is prudent to reopen,” said Interim CEO Brian Parrish

Navajo Gaming is one of many Navajo Nation-owned and operated enterprises that is charged with the mission of creating jobs, increasing revenues and stimulating incremental economic development. More information is available at www.NavajoGaming.com

Information provided by Navajo Nation Gaming

