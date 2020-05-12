OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Navajo Nation celebrate Nurses Week

(Photos courtesy of the Office of the President and Vice President)

Originally Published: May 12, 2020 10:17 a.m.

photo

May 6 – 10 has been proclaimed “Navajo Nation Nurses Appreciation Week” by Navajo President Jonathan Nez in order to honor and pay tribute to all nurses and health care workers for their contributions and hard work to save lives across the Navajo Nation.

