Navajo Nation celebrate Nurses Week
Originally Published: May 12, 2020 10:17 a.m.
May 6 – 10 has been proclaimed “Navajo Nation Nurses Appreciation Week” by Navajo President Jonathan Nez in order to honor and pay tribute to all nurses and health care workers for their contributions and hard work to save lives across the Navajo Nation.
