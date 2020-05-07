OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Havasupai Tribe suspends tourism indefinitely
Tourists with reservations asked to reschedule for 2021 season

In the best interest of tribal members, the Havasupai Tribal Council has suspended tourism indefinitely. (Loretta McKenney/wGCN)

Originally Published: May 7, 2020 12:25 p.m.

SUPAI, Ariz. – The Havasupai Tribal Council has suspended tourism until further notice.

Tourists with reservations during the time of the suspension will be contacted and will have the opportunity to reschedule their reservation for dates within the 2021 season. The Tribe prohibits any reimbursement of fees paid by tourists to the tribe for visitor permits, camping permits or pack mule services and therefore, encourages all tourists to contact the tourism office to reschedule.

The tribe stated that the coronavirus poses a grave public health threat to the Havasupai Tribe, therefore, the Tribal Council has taken many proactive measures to prevent its spread to the reservation, including declaring a state of emergency, restricting all travel in and out of the reservation, enacting a stay-at-home and mandatory quarantine order for all reservation residents. These precautions have placed the reservation on lockdown.

“In the best interests of the health and welfare of the Havasupai people, the council finds it necessary to extend its suspension of all tourism visits to the Havasupai Reservation until further notice,” said Chairwoman Eva Kissoon. “We continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 in Arizona and have made decisions to further protect our Havasupai residents.”

The tribe has been following the guidelines shared by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and as of today, there have been no reported cases of the coronavirus in Supai Village.

More information or to reschedule your reservation is available at www.havasupaireservations.com.

