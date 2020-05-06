Navajo Nation Nurses Appreciation Week honors all nursing heroes across the Nation
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a proclamation declaring May 6 – 10, as “Navajo Nation Nurses Appreciation Week” to honor and pay tribute to all nurses and health care workers for their contributions and hard work to save lives across the Navajo Nation.
“We owe an eternal gratitude to our warriors, heroes, our caretakers, our health care providers who are fighting to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. We owe special recognition to the many nurses who work tirelessly to help our youth, adults, and elders to improve and maintain their physical and mental health. To our nurses across the Navajo Nation and beyond we thank you and offer this special recognition,” Nez said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nez and Lizer have visited with nurses and other health care workers in several hospitals on the Navajo Nation to thank them and encourage them to remain strong and resilient. During distribution events this month, numerous Community Health Representatives and public health nurses have volunteered their time to help distribute and deliver food, water, fire wood, protective masks, and other supplies to families.
Many of the nurses have shared their stories and the extraordinary steps they are taking to protect themselves and their families, many of whom are temporarily living separately from their families to lower the risks associated with the virus.
“Health care workers and their families sacrifice so much for all of us and the majority of the time we overlook their hard work. We hear stories of nurses who are parents not being able to see their kids because they’re having to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure. They are truly our heroes and they are saving lives every single day. To them and their families, we thank you and we honor and recognize your sacrifices for us,” Lizer said.
Nez and Lizer also request prayers for all public health nurses, Community Health Representatives, doctors, and many other personnel who are helping COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. The proclamation also acknowledges the health care assistance provided to Navajo elders whether it be in hospitals, nursing homes, or in private residences.
National Nurses Week is also recognized across the country this week, as designated by the American Nurses Association on an annual basis. The proclamation designates May 6 – 10 as Navajo Nation Nurses Appreciation Week across the Navajo Nation.
