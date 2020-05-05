Virus takes sisters who served in Nation’s public safety, health fields

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Sisters and public servants of the Navajo Nation, Corrina and Cheryl Thinn passed away this month after battling the coronavirus.

“Our hearts are with the families of Corrina and Cheryl Thinn,” said Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon. “Both sisters served the Navajo Nation on the front-lines for the health and safety of our communities. On behalf of the Navajo Nation Council, I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Corrina and Cheryl, each taken by the coronavirus.”

Corrina served in the Navajo Nation Police Department for 11 years starting in 1999. She served with the Tuba City District until 2010 as a Senior Navajo Police Department Officer. Corinna obtained her master’s degree in social work and went on to work for Kayenta Health Center, Dzil Na’oodiłii Health Center, Davita Dialysis, the Hopi Health Center and the Navajo Nation Division of Social Services, in addition to working for various tribes throughout the state. She was also a Licensed Master of Social Work at Tuba City Regional Health Care Center.

“We are very saddened to learn of the passing of Officer Thinn. Tonight, we pray for her family, friends, colleagues and many others who are grieving. From all accounts, she was a loving mother and a dedicated officer and social worker who changed the lives of many for the better. May her family take comfort in knowing that Corrina is with God now,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Throughout her career, Corrina excelled as an outstanding officer who was dedicated to her community and duties as a law enforcement officer. Although Corrina’s career began in law enforcement, her years beyond the force evolved to other endeavors that benefitted her community through her work in social work.

"On behalf of the Navajo Police Department, we extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of Corrina Thinn during this difficult time," Chief Francisco said. "To the family of Corrina, there is no amount of words that will ease the pain of losing a loved one but please know that you are in the thoughts and prayers of our police family as you navigate through this time of mourning.”

Corrina is survived by two sons, a grandson and a granddaughter.

“As Ni’hookáá’ Bíla’ashdla’ii Diyin Dine’é, we look to our heroes for the guidance and teachings — Dinéjí na’nitin — to lead lives of courage and purpose. Corrina and Cheryl Thinn are our heroes that have given their lives in the course of duty. We thank them and pray that their service and memory lives on through us,” stated Navajo Nation Council Delegate Otto Tso.

Cheryl served as a Navajo Nation Juvenile Detention Officer and Navajo Nation Emergency Medical Service member. She also worked for the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation. Cheryl left earlier in April, only a short period before her sister, Corrina.

Cheryl is survived by her son. His father also passed away in January 2020.

“In the spirit of k’é, I call on all our relatives to honor Cheryl and Corrina for their service to the Navajo Nation and extend support to their families. They chose public service to protect and assist our families who were in critical need. Many of our heroes on the Navajo Nation are social workers and those who work on the frontlines as police or corrections officers. Their legacy will never be forgotten, and today we honor Cheryl and Corrina,” stated Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty.

Donations to assist the family with funerary arrangements can be made through a GoFundMe site at https://www.gofundme.com/f/1zslem4f00.