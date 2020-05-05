Public information: Dilkon judicial district now closed

Effective immediately, Dilkon Judicial District is closed to the public until further notice and services will be handled by Window Rock Judicial District.



Use of technology to submit documents is encouraged; however, a drop box for documents is available at the Window Rock District Court.

Emails may be sent to Dilkon Court’s email address at nndkcourt@navajo-nsn.gov. Faxes may be sent to Window Rock District Court at (928) 871-7560. Please call Window Rock District Court at (928) 871-6626 if faxing or emailing to ensure receipt.

All cases deemed “essential services” for Dilkon Court will be handled by Window Rock District Court during the closure.

If you have questions about a Dilkon Court cases at this time, please contact Window Rock District Court at (928) 871-6626.

Payments for Dilkon Judicial District Court may be mailed to:

Dilkon District Court

HC 63 Box 787

Winslow, AZ 86047

All payments for fines and fees will be accepted by money order made payable to the “Navajo Nation.” Payments will be deemed as submitted on the date of postmark. No payments will be accepted over the telephone during the closure of the Dilkon Court.

Please be aware that at the time of this public health emergency, all Navajo Nation courts have limited staff to provide only essential services. The Judicial Branch asks for your patience.

Navajo Nation Courts that are currently closed at this time also include Kayenta Judicial District (being handled by Tuba City Judicial District); Shiprock Judicial District (being assisted by Aneth Judicial District); and Crownpoint Judicial District and Pueblo Pintado Circuit Court (being handled by Ramah Judicial District). Notice will be posted on the Navajo Nation courts website when these courts are re-opened.