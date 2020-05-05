Public information: Dilkon judicial district now closed
Effective immediately, Dilkon Judicial District is closed to the public until further notice and services will be handled by Window Rock Judicial District.
Use of technology to submit documents is encouraged; however, a drop box for documents is available at the Window Rock District Court.
Emails may be sent to Dilkon Court’s email address at nndkcourt@navajo-nsn.gov. Faxes may be sent to Window Rock District Court at (928) 871-7560. Please call Window Rock District Court at (928) 871-6626 if faxing or emailing to ensure receipt.
All cases deemed “essential services” for Dilkon Court will be handled by Window Rock District Court during the closure.
If you have questions about a Dilkon Court cases at this time, please contact Window Rock District Court at (928) 871-6626.
Payments for Dilkon Judicial District Court may be mailed to:
Dilkon District Court
HC 63 Box 787
Winslow, AZ 86047
All payments for fines and fees will be accepted by money order made payable to the “Navajo Nation.” Payments will be deemed as submitted on the date of postmark. No payments will be accepted over the telephone during the closure of the Dilkon Court.
Please be aware that at the time of this public health emergency, all Navajo Nation courts have limited staff to provide only essential services. The Judicial Branch asks for your patience.
Navajo Nation Courts that are currently closed at this time also include Kayenta Judicial District (being handled by Tuba City Judicial District); Shiprock Judicial District (being assisted by Aneth Judicial District); and Crownpoint Judicial District and Pueblo Pintado Circuit Court (being handled by Ramah Judicial District). Notice will be posted on the Navajo Nation courts website when these courts are re-opened.
- Hopi Tribe announces 20 positive cases; Navajo Nation mourns loss of former Miss Western Navajo Nation to COVID-19
- Former ASU basketball player helps fight COVID-19 at Little Colorado Medical Center
- Kody Dayish inducted into New Mexico Film and Television Hall of Fame
- Nation delivers food, wood and essential items to rural communities
- Navajo Nation implements another 57-hour weekend curfew as COVID-19 cases reach 1,873 on Nation
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Sacred Mountain Medical Services receives donated ambulance
- Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief aims to help elders and struggling families during coronavirus pandemic
- COVID-19 relief fund raises $400,000 for Navajo and Hopi families
- Gallup to remain closed through May 7
- Despite calls for help, Navajo Mountain mother, son can't be saved
- Deputies investigate stabbing in Gray Mountain
- Canyon Diablo Distillery saves the day with production of hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- COVID-19 relief fund raises $400,000 for Navajo and Hopi families
- Hopi Tribe announces 20 positive cases; Navajo Nation mourns loss of former Miss Western Navajo Nation to COVID-19
- Former ASU basketball player helps fight COVID-19 at Little Colorado Medical Center
- Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief aims to help elders and struggling families during coronavirus pandemic
- Navajo County Sheriff's Office says impersonators are pulling over individuals
- Northern Arizona University creates Wi-Fi hotspots on Navajo and Hopi reservations to help students continue classes
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: