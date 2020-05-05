Glen Canyon National Recreation Area to begin opening recreation areas

PAGE, Ariz. — As the state slowly begins to ease guidelines to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, under the guidance of the CDC and federal officials is increasing recreational access and services.



The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 8, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

• The Lake Powell main launch ramp at Bullfrog will be open to all

boats for day use on Friday, Saturday and

Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• The Lake Powell Wahweap launch ramp will be open to all boats for day use on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• The restrooms at the Bullfrog and Wahweap launch ramps will be open.

Beginning May 15, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

• The Lake Powell Bullfrog public launch ramp will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use.

• The Lake Powell Wahweap main launch ramp will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use.

• The Lake Powell Halls Crossing launch ramp will be open to all boats Friday, Saturday, Sunday for day use only, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beginning May 22, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will reopen access to:

• The Lake Powell Halls Crossing public launch ramp will be open 7 days a week to all boats and begin overnight use.

In addition, entry fees are waived, and the following spaces continue to be available:

• Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is open with continued access to the majority of the 1.25 million acres that comprise the park. Many opportunities remain available to enjoy the park, including hiking opportunities, shoreline fishing, beach access, human powered water recreation, and recreation on the Colorado River corridor.

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

• Many concessions operations are temporarily suspended. For more information please visit: Concessions operations

• Some park facilities and areas are temporarily closed.

More information is available at www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/conditions.

“We continue to work closely with the Department of the Interior and all of our partners to phase-in reopening facilities and services,” said Glen Canyon Superintendent William Shott. “We are pleased that the majority of the 1.25 million acres that comprise Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has remained open and accessible during this difficult time, including Escalante, Orange Cliffs, Ferry Swale, Muley Point and other accessible backcountry.”

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The recreation area stated it will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

