Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, May 06
Weather  77.0
Gallup to remain closed through May 7

Originally Published: May 5, 2020 10:20 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham notified the Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker May 3 that the City of Gallup will continue to be closed through May 7 under a state of emergency.

The lockdown furthers government efforts to enforce social distancing and thereby interrupt the transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19) from person-to-person.

Gov. Lujan Grisham issued Executive Order 2020-027 May 1 closing all roads into Gallup, N.M. and to close businesses from 5 p.m. – 8 a.m. That order was set to expire at noon May 4.

Gallup Mayor Louie Bonaguidi sent a letter (attached) to Gov. Lujan Grisham, dated May 3, requesting the extension of the state of emergency in the city. Mayor Bonaguidi acknowledged the use of the state’s Riot Control Act was a drastic, but necessary, action to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Gallup city police, McKinley County sheriff’s department, New Mexico State Police and the Department of Transportation partnered to patrol and enforce the closure of Gallup roads.

1,144 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in McKinley County May 3. The county has the most positive cases in New Mexico.

