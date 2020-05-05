Free wireless hotspot now available in Page

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County has installed a Wi-Fi hotspot allowing residents of Page and surrounding areas to access internet without charge.

The hotspot is located between the Coconino County Health and Human Services Northern Region Office and Page Magistrate Court buildings at 467 Vista Avenue. Internet access is available throughout the entire parking lot and residents are encouraged to stay in their cars and practice social distancing. The network does not require a password and is named CountyWi-Fi.

“Broadband and internet connectivity are crucial to connect residents to work and school,” said Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler. “Many parts of our county do not have quality access to a broadband connection. Providing available and free internet access will allow the residents of Page and tribal communities to connect with job-seeking resources and focus on schoolwork during this difficult time.”

Northern Arizona University has also installed Wi-Fi hotspots for students to use throughout the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation. More information on Northern Arizona University’s Wi-Fi hotspots is available at www.nau.edu/access.