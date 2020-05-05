Free wireless hotspot now available in Page
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County has installed a Wi-Fi hotspot allowing residents of Page and surrounding areas to access internet without charge.
The hotspot is located between the Coconino County Health and Human Services Northern Region Office and Page Magistrate Court buildings at 467 Vista Avenue. Internet access is available throughout the entire parking lot and residents are encouraged to stay in their cars and practice social distancing. The network does not require a password and is named CountyWi-Fi.
“Broadband and internet connectivity are crucial to connect residents to work and school,” said Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler. “Many parts of our county do not have quality access to a broadband connection. Providing available and free internet access will allow the residents of Page and tribal communities to connect with job-seeking resources and focus on schoolwork during this difficult time.”
Northern Arizona University has also installed Wi-Fi hotspots for students to use throughout the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation. More information on Northern Arizona University’s Wi-Fi hotspots is available at www.nau.edu/access.
- Hopi Tribe announces 20 positive cases; Navajo Nation mourns loss of former Miss Western Navajo Nation to COVID-19
- Former ASU basketball player helps fight COVID-19 at Little Colorado Medical Center
- Kody Dayish inducted into New Mexico Film and Television Hall of Fame
- Nation delivers food, wood and essential items to rural communities
- Navajo Nation implements another 57-hour weekend curfew as COVID-19 cases reach 1,873 on Nation
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- Sacred Mountain Medical Services receives donated ambulance
- Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief aims to help elders and struggling families during coronavirus pandemic
- COVID-19 relief fund raises $400,000 for Navajo and Hopi families
- Gallup to remain closed through May 7
- Despite calls for help, Navajo Mountain mother, son can't be saved
- Deputies investigate stabbing in Gray Mountain
- Canyon Diablo Distillery saves the day with production of hand sanitizer for Tuba City hospital
- $2 trillion stimulus package provides COVID-19 funds for tribes
- COVID-19 relief fund raises $400,000 for Navajo and Hopi families
- Hopi Tribe announces 20 positive cases; Navajo Nation mourns loss of former Miss Western Navajo Nation to COVID-19
- Former ASU basketball player helps fight COVID-19 at Little Colorado Medical Center
- Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief aims to help elders and struggling families during coronavirus pandemic
- Navajo County Sheriff's Office says impersonators are pulling over individuals
- Northern Arizona University creates Wi-Fi hotspots on Navajo and Hopi reservations to help students continue classes
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: