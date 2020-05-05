OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, May 06
Weather  77.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Free wireless hotspot now available in Page

Coconino County is now providing free Wi-Fi at the Coconino County Health and Human Services building in Page, Arizona. (Photo/Coconino County)

Coconino County is now providing free Wi-Fi at the Coconino County Health and Human Services building in Page, Arizona. (Photo/Coconino County)

Originally Published: May 5, 2020 10:18 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County has installed a Wi-Fi hotspot allowing residents of Page and surrounding areas to access internet without charge.

The hotspot is located between the Coconino County Health and Human Services Northern Region Office and Page Magistrate Court buildings at 467 Vista Avenue. Internet access is available throughout the entire parking lot and residents are encouraged to stay in their cars and practice social distancing. The network does not require a password and is named CountyWi-Fi.

“Broadband and internet connectivity are crucial to connect residents to work and school,” said Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler. “Many parts of our county do not have quality access to a broadband connection. Providing available and free internet access will allow the residents of Page and tribal communities to connect with job-seeking resources and focus on schoolwork during this difficult time.”

Northern Arizona University has also installed Wi-Fi hotspots for students to use throughout the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation. More information on Northern Arizona University’s Wi-Fi hotspots is available at www.nau.edu/access.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Northern Arizona University creates Wi-Fi hotspots on Navajo and Hopi reservations to help students continue classes
Coconino Community College moves to online only instruction, closes campuses
Hotevilla Co-op gets wireless Internet
Guest Column: Rural Coconino County boosted by money invested by USDA RD
Survey eyes internet access, cell service on Navajo Nation
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event