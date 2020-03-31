Old Trails Museum closed, posting images to Facebook
Originally Published: March 31, 2020 9:01 a.m.
WINSLOW, Ariz. – Even though Old Trails Museum is currently closed, curators stated they wanted to stay connected with their friends through social media.
The museum said it will be posting an image and caption each Monday from its historical calendar archives on its Facebook page.
“We’ll post them chronologically as a way to preview our 2021 calendar ‘Winslow Through the Decades,’” the museum stated.
The calendar will feature images that have never been published in previous calendars.
