OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, April 01
Weather  53.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Old Trails Museum closed, posting images to Facebook

Old Trails Museum is currently closed but will be posting historic images on its Facebook page to stay current with visitors. Above: The Atlantic and Pacific Railroad agreed to complete a transcontinental line by 1878 in exchange for land grants from the federal government. In 1880, railroad survey crews laid out the new townsite of Winslow, named for President Edward F. Winslow of the St. Louis and San Francisco Railway, which controlled the A&P’s central division. Because of the ample water supply from nearby Clear Creek, the railroad’s Third Division began in Winslow, and the first line arrived at the townsite in 1881. Engineer Charles McCauley (above) passed through Canyon Diablo, 27 miles west of Winslow, in a locomotive on July 10, 1888. (Photo courtesy of Old Trails Museum)

Old Trails Museum is currently closed but will be posting historic images on its Facebook page to stay current with visitors. Above: The Atlantic and Pacific Railroad agreed to complete a transcontinental line by 1878 in exchange for land grants from the federal government. In 1880, railroad survey crews laid out the new townsite of Winslow, named for President Edward F. Winslow of the St. Louis and San Francisco Railway, which controlled the A&P’s central division. Because of the ample water supply from nearby Clear Creek, the railroad’s Third Division began in Winslow, and the first line arrived at the townsite in 1881. Engineer Charles McCauley (above) passed through Canyon Diablo, 27 miles west of Winslow, in a locomotive on July 10, 1888. (Photo courtesy of Old Trails Museum)

Originally Published: March 31, 2020 9:01 a.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. – Even though Old Trails Museum is currently closed, curators stated they wanted to stay connected with their friends through social media.

The museum said it will be posting an image and caption each Monday from its historical calendar archives on its Facebook page.

“We’ll post them chronologically as a way to preview our 2021 calendar ‘Winslow Through the Decades,’” the museum stated.

The calendar will feature images that have never been published in previous calendars.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Old Trails Museum Winter History Highlight Saturday
Old Trails Museum features the Smithsonian's Journey Stories
Winslow author to discuss her new book 'Winslow' Saturday
View a photographic history of Arizona Saturday
Winslow to play host to Smithsonian exhibit: Journey Stories
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event