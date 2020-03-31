Native Americans put digital spin on traditions amid virus pandemic
ASHLAND, Wisc. — Native Americans across the U.S. are organizing online and social-distancing powwows and posting videos of dances as a way to offer hope and spiritual support during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the last several week, jingle dress dancers and singers on the Bad River Reservation in Wisconsin gathered in a casino parking lot and observed social distancing while performing for community members who watched from their cars, Indian Country Today reported.
“Jingle dresses are medicine dresses,” said Jody Bigboy, a Bad River tribal judge who helped organize the event.
Other jingle dress dancers shared videos on social media sites from Montana, Arizona, the Dakotas, Canada and elsewhere. And groups like Social Distance Powwow kept dancers, singers, vendors and others connected on Facebook.
While embraced by many tribes, the dance’s origins are based in Ojibwe country, which includes Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ontario, Canada, the site reported.
According to teachings passed down through oral history, a dream came to an Ojibwe father whose daughter was very ill. A woman in the dream danced in spring-like steps, always keeping one foot on the ground. She wore a dress covered in bits of metal that created explosive sounds.
The father built the dress, and his daughter wore it and danced like the woman in the dream. She began to feel better and eventually recovered.
The dance gained a reputation for healing and spread to communities throughout Ojibwe country and beyond.
“When the jingles start singing, we believe they help take our prayers and songs up to the Creator,” Bigboy said. “The dance can offer hope and healing for those who need it.”
- Arizona National Guard assists Navajo Nation
- Businesses in Winslow shut down as COVID-19 fears empty shelves
- Navajo student comes home to Navajo Nation after school at Duke and DC
- Authorities investigating deaths of 2 Ohio men in Arizona
- COVID-19 cases jump to 39 on Navajo Nation as of March 24
- Curfew takes effect for Navajo Nation as COVID-19 cases reaches 128
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Bashas changes hours to support elderly population, other stores on Hopi change hours, too
- Navajo Nation reports 69 positive COVD-19 cases, 20 more than previous day
- Navajo Nation invests $19 million in nitrile glove manufacturing facility
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
- Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders
- Arizona National Guard assists Navajo Nation
- Winslow closures as of March 20
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Tribes make preparations for COVID-19, no reported cases on Hopi and Navajo land
- Businesses in Winslow shut down as COVID-19 fears empty shelves
- Navajo student comes home to Navajo Nation after school at Duke and DC
- Navajo Nation declares Public Health State of Emergency for COVID-19 coronavirus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: