Leupp family posts signs as reminder to stay home, protect elders
LEUPP, Ariz. — The Yazzie family are being proactive to bring COVID-19 awareness to the Leupp community.
The family stated that they posted the signs with the hope that people who see them will realize the seriousness of the coronavirus and the importance of staying home.
“This COVID-19 has threatened all of us, but has bigger threat on our elders,” Jenny Yazzie Buckinghorse wrote. “It also has potential threat on our front line medical personnel, law enforcement, store clerks...etc. Many of them are our own people – sisters/brothers, aunt/uncle, mother/father, and grandmother/grandfather.”
The Yazzies have posted other signs with slightly similar messages in and around the entrance of neighboring communities.
“Navajo Nation should do the right thing and implement stringent preventive measures that include curfews and mandatory lock down for at least 14 days,” Buckinghorse added. “An order of self-isolation and quarantine is not enough, as this virus is invasive, invisible and it travels.
- Arizona National Guard assists Navajo Nation
- Businesses in Winslow shut down as COVID-19 fears empty shelves
- Navajo student comes home to Navajo Nation after school at Duke and DC
- Authorities investigating deaths of 2 Ohio men in Arizona
- COVID-19 cases jump to 39 on Navajo Nation as of March 24
- Curfew takes effect for Navajo Nation as COVID-19 cases reaches 128
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Bashas changes hours to support elderly population, other stores on Hopi change hours, too
- Navajo Nation reports 69 positive COVD-19 cases, 20 more than previous day
- Navajo Nation invests $19 million in nitrile glove manufacturing facility
- Member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
- Navajo County Public Health Officials Announce Presumptive COVID-19 Case in Navajo County
- Bashas' reservation stores change hours to support elders
- Arizona National Guard assists Navajo Nation
- Winslow closures as of March 20
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Tribes make preparations for COVID-19, no reported cases on Hopi and Navajo land
- Businesses in Winslow shut down as COVID-19 fears empty shelves
- Navajo student comes home to Navajo Nation after school at Duke and DC
- Navajo Nation declares Public Health State of Emergency for COVID-19 coronavirus
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: