Leupp family posts signs as reminder to stay home, protect elders

LEUPP, Ariz. — The Yazzie family are being proactive to bring COVID-19 awareness to the Leupp community.

The family stated that they posted the signs with the hope that people who see them will realize the seriousness of the coronavirus and the importance of staying home.



“This COVID-19 has threatened all of us, but has bigger threat on our elders,” Jenny Yazzie Buckinghorse wrote. “It also has potential threat on our front line medical personnel, law enforcement, store clerks...etc. Many of them are our own people – sisters/brothers, aunt/uncle, mother/father, and grandmother/grandfather.”

The Yazzies have posted other signs with slightly similar messages in and around the entrance of neighboring communities.



“Navajo Nation should do the right thing and implement stringent preventive measures that include curfews and mandatory lock down for at least 14 days,” Buckinghorse added. “An order of self-isolation and quarantine is not enough, as this virus is invasive, invisible and it travels.