Famed hotel closes in midst of virus
WINSLOW, Ariz. — “Today was a sad day for all of us at La Posada Hotel. After opening our doors almost 23 years ago and serving the public 24/7, today we had to lock our doors and secure the hotel to help slow down the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,” wrote La Posada Manager Dan Lutzik recently as the hotel closed its doors.
The hotel closed March 23 as concerns of the virus continue throughout the state. Bar Castaneda remains open for take-out.
“As difficult as it was for us to make this decision, we realize that there are millions of people suffering from the effects of this virus, and we know that in many ways we are luckier than many who are at a greater risk both in terms of their health and their livelihood,” Lutzik continued. “We send our best wishes to everyone who is struggling through this crisis.”
“This image is the view I saw as I was leaving the hotel today. I take it as a reminder that although things seem pretty bad at the moment, we will pull through this to a better day,” he added.
To order take-out call Bar Castaneda at (505) 434-1005.
