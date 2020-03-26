Navajo Nation reports 69 positive COVD-19 cases, 20 more than previous day

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — New cases of COVID-19 increases to 69 on Navajo Nation in the evening of March 25.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer were informed by the Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area HIS in the evening of March 25 that the number of positive tests for COVID-19 has reached a total of 69 for Navajo people, an increase of 20 cases from the previous day.

The cases include 43 in Navajo County, eight in Apache County, six in Coconino County in Arizona, and four in McKinley County, seven in San Juan County, and one in Cibola County in New Mexico.

“Unfortunately, the numbers are going to continue to rise until everyone begins to comply with the Stay at Home Order. We have to isolate ourselves to isolate the virus. Let’s do it for our elders, our children, and our high-risk individuals. We will fight and eventually beat this virus together, but we need everyone to take it seriously. There’s no need to be out in public unless you’re in need of food, medication, or other essential items,” said President Nez.

A Public Health Emergency “Stay at Home Order” remains in effect requiring all residents of the Navajo Nation to remain home and isolated and all non-essential businesses to close to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The number of positive cases is rising, but please remember that people are also testing negative for the virus and people are also recovering. In challenging times, we must also maintain faith in our prayers and know that we will overcome this,” stated Vice President Lizer.

President Nez and Vice President Lizer continue to advocate and lobby at the federal and state levels for additional resources that will be needed as the number of cases increase. On Wednesday, it was reported that Congress and the White House agreed to a $2 trillion coronavirus spending bill that includes $8 billion to help tribes fight the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“We are not letting down. We are stepping up our efforts to fight for the resources that our Navajo people, first responders, and many others need to respond and recover from this pandemic. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but we will overcome like our ancestors did,” added President Nez.

To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President