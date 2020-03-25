OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, March 25
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Petrified Forest National Park closes

(Photo/Loretta McKenney)

(Photo/Loretta McKenney)

Originally Published: March 25, 2020 12:29 p.m.

PETRIFIED FOREST, Ariz. – As of March 25, Petrified Forest National Park will be closed until further notice.

Petrified Forest National Park announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The park stated that the health and safety of its visitors, employees, volunteers and partners was its number one priority.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. Petrified Forest stated that it will notify the public when the park resumes full operations.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Petrified Forest National Park, including:

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

Information provided by NPS

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo and Hopi prepare for COVID-19 as Arizona Governor announces statewide school closures
Navajo Nation declares Public Health State of Emergency for COVID-19 coronavirus
Navajo Gaming Enterprises proactively plans for COVID-19
Navajo Nation responds to coronavirus; prepardness team established
Second member of the Navajo Nation tests positive for COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event