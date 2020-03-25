Petrified Forest National Park closes

PETRIFIED FOREST, Ariz. – As of March 25, Petrified Forest National Park will be closed until further notice.

Petrified Forest National Park announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).



The park stated that the health and safety of its visitors, employees, volunteers and partners was its number one priority.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. Petrified Forest stated that it will notify the public when the park resumes full operations.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Petrified Forest National Park, including:



Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

Information provided by NPS