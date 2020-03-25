OFFERS
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, March 25
Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants

Originally Published: March 25, 2020 2:56 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County is offering utility and rent assistance for those who qualify.

Assistance is available for Coconino County residents including seniors, disabled, families, veterans and individuals in crisis and affected by COVID-19. Assistance is based on income eligibility and includes assistance with electric, gas, wood, water or propane and rental or moving assistance with utility deposits.

Applicants must call to schedule a virtual visit to see if they qualify. Those who do not have access to a phone can stop by 2625 King Street in Flagstaff where the county will have a table set up outside of the building. Residents living on the Navajo Nation should check with their social security division prior to applying.

Required documents include the following: picture I’Ds for all adults in the home, original birth certificates, original social security cards, income for all household members for the last 30 days, current lease, current supplemental nutrition assistance (food stamp) letter, past due and/or current utility bills, move-in confirmation form, among other documents.

More information is available at https://coconino.az.gov/995/Forms-and-Resources.

Information provided by Coconino County

