OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
WINSLOW NEWS
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)
Navajo-Hopi Nations,Flagstaff & Winslow News
Wed, March 25
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Authorities investigating deaths of 2 Ohio men in Arizona

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 25, 2020 3:03 p.m.

CHINLE, Ariz. – Authorities are investigating the deaths of two Ohio men whose bodies were found on a remote road on the Navajo Nation in northeastern Arizona.

Apache County Sheriff's officials said 39-year-old Matthew Reagan and 29-year-old Phillip Reagan were found fatally shot March 21 west of the Sawmill Express Store.

Navajo Nation Police called the county sheriff's office, who arrived as tribal police secured the scene.

It's unclear if the men are related and their hometowns in Ohio weren't immediately available.

Sheriff's investigators determined the two men were traveling in a SUV that was stuck in the mud half a mile away from where their bodies were found.

They say the men were traveling to the Canyon de Chelly National Monument in Chinle.

Sheriff's officials didn't disclose if they had any suspects in the case and say they're seeking the public's help for information "no matter how minor."

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
Shooting at Canyon de Chelly under investigation
Canyon de Chelly Superintendent Tom Clark to oversee three-park group in southern Four Corners area
Navajo Nation Council concludes Fall Session
Court: Navajo due hearing on demand that feds return remains, sacred items
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event