Tuba City School closed through March 30

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Tuba City Unified School District remains closed through March 30 in response to the Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s emergency proclamation, according to Tuba City Unified School District Facebook page.

TUSD continues to follow the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Public Health — Coconino County and the State of Arizona in its efforts to disrupt the spread of COVID-19 and in alignment with new state requirements.



“We will continue to keep you informed as we learn new information and provide resources as they become available,” the post read.

The superintendent’s office stated it will continue to communicate via email several times each week.

Student meal distribution

Starting March 23, student meal distribution will begin at several school sites throughout the school district. Times and locations have yet to be determined however meals will be provided Monday through Friday. The school stated on Facebook that it will communicate student meal distribution when more information becomes available.

“We want to thank our incredible employees including nutrition services staff, drivers, custodians, security specialists, and everyone who will help to distribute meals to our students next weekday,” the post read. “Our staff continue to show up and care for students while navigating a dynamic and unpredictable situation. We couldn’t be prouder of the dedicated TCUSD family.”

How to help

Currently, only essential staff is allowed to enter TUSD buildings. The school is asking the public to help by adhering to this policy. Those needing to contact the school should do so by calling or by email the district office.

